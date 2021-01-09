Am I missing something here

MGM offering a bet of yes or no, a wild card team makes it to the Super Bowl. Both sides are -115. Other than the Ravens, who is a real threat to get there? Seems like the no should be closer to -200. And I overlooking something here?
MGM offering a bet of yes or no, a wild card team makes it to the Super Bowl. Both sides are -115. Other than the Ravens, who is a real threat to get there? Seems like the no should be closer to -200. And I overlooking something here?
Interesting proposition, equivalent to having either WC win their conference or 2 WC win both conferences. Odds at BM to win AFC conference: Ravens are +575 plus 2 at >= +2800 and NFC: TB +388, + 2 > 1100. Rough odds then are 20% AFC and 28% NFC so odds either happen is about 48%.