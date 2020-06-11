Am I missing something

If you bet a soccer team on the three way or you lay -0.5 on the same team, isn't that the same exact bet? If so, why are there differences on 5Dimes for these? For example:



Eintracht Frankfurt at Hertha Berlin - Germany Bundesliga

Sat 6/13

Eintracht Frankfurt +½ -123

Hertha Berlin -½ +108



Eintracht Frankfurt +240

Hertha Berlin +112

Draw +265



If I bet Hertha in either, its the same bet right? Why would you offer different odds in these, just to catch the stupid people? Or is there some angle I'm missing? I always thought -0.5 in a soccer game with ties is the same thing as betting the team to win in the 3-way.