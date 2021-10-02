Amazing that nobody here is talking about National Hispanic American Heritage month.

National Hispanic American Heritage Month 2021 Paying tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our nation and society.

We're more than half through this celebration and the EOG community hasn't made a single post about this until now.The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our nation and society.For further information use the link below.