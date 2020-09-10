Amazingly activated carbon soap

Charcoal​

Charcoal has been into medicinal use for over thousands of years. The ancient Egyptians used it as a poultice to clean wounds. The Hindus used it for filtration of water. Also, in the 18th century, pharmacists and chemists studied charcoal to discover its abilities to provide protection from toxins. Presently, activated charcoal (one of the processed forms) is used in water filters as well as an antidote for poison. coconut shell carbon

Recently, charcoal has gained popularity for the skin benefits it provides. It might sound bizarre, but processed charcoal is included as an important ingredient in natural soaps and cleansers throughout the world. The key benefits associated with charcoal soap are listed below.​

Benefits Of Activated Charcoal Soap​

1. Treats Oily Skin​

Many of you might be fed up of trying out innumerable ways to treat oily skin. It gets even worse during the summer season. Charcoal soap absorbs the excessive oil along with the dirt from the skin. This gives you an oil-free look. Moreover, it also effectively removes unwanted oil from the face.​

2. Provides Flawless Skin​

Charcoal soap has the amazing ability to control facial oil and draw away the impurities that build up in the pores . It is also effective in the removal of dead cells, thus providing clean and flawless skin.​

3. Charcoal Soap For Acne​

Activated charcoal soap is known to be highly beneficial in the treatment of acne. It not only aids the removal of toxins, but also removes skin impurities thus helping in the treatment of acne. It even clears facial marks resulting from acne.​

4. Reduces Pore Size​

If you tend to spend a lot of time outdoors in the smoke, dust and pollution, you might notice dirt settling over your pores making them more noticeable and enlarged in appearance. After a certain period, these pores can be seen clearly on the face. Charcoal soap is the best solution for this. It not only extracts the dirt and grime, but also treats clogged pores and reduces their size.​

5. Makes Skin Tighter And Firmer​

Loose skin indicates the initiation of old age. It is important to take essential steps at the earliest. Charcoal has the quality to make the skin firmer and tighter at a rapid pace.​

6. Suits Every Skin Type​

Skin suitability is a major concern while using any skin care product. Well, charcoal soap is suitable for every skin type.While, on one hand, it extracts the excessive oil from the oily skin, on the other, it also moisturizes and nourishes the dry skin. Furthermore, it is also suitable for the sensitive skin type. It effectively treats skin allergies and redness on the face.​

7. Prevents Premature Aging​

Charcoal soap is an effective way to stop premature aging. It helps to do away with the wrinkles and fine lines, thus preventing you from looking old and having a dull, tired face.​

8. Clears Skin Blemishes​

Regular use of charcoal soap can provide amazing results for a blemish-free skin. Again, it does this effectively by removing impurities and toxins from the skin. It also exfoliates the skin.​

9. Treats Psoriasis​

Being an excellent exfoliant, with the ability to remove dead skin cells along with the extraction of dirt and grime, charcoal soap also treats psoriasis and eczema. It is effective for the treatment of dry, cracked skin. It some cases, it also prevents the disease from recurring.​

10. Treats Dandruff​