American exceptionalism

Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
Who is Jack Hibbs? Lets examine......

He was at the Capitol the day of the insurrection.

Most political pastors in America he's described as. Huge pro-Trump, racist pastor riddled in scandal.

Televangelist breaks down over Biden election win and asks God if 'that's it?'

THIS is the moment a Televangelist broke down crying when he discovered that Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election. The now-viral footage – which was shared to Twitter on Thursday …
School board’s lawyers in prayer fight have ties to mega-church pastor | Reveal

The pastor of a southern California mega-church is entangling himself in local school board politics --again.
A Glaring Contradiction in Calvary Chapel's Pastor Jack Hibbs Pretribulational Rapture

I could cite many other pretribulational teachers committing this all-so-common inconsistency in their rapture theology. But I will use Jack Hibb’s statement as representative. On a recent program of Jan Markell’s Understanding the Times with Jan Markell, her guest Jack Hibbs repeatedly stressed...
While saying he believes in imminence, toward the end of the program he contradicted himself by identifying the rapture happening at Luke 21:27-28, which reads,

Then they will see the Son of Man arriving in a cloud with power and great glory. But when these things begin to happen, stand up and raise your heads, because your redemption is drawing near. (Luke 21:27–28)
The problem with citing the event in the Lukan passage is that it is clearly preceded by several signs to Jesus’ coming (see Luke 21:8–26).

I would be interested to learn how Hibbs resolves his contradiction.



This is just another kook that Railbird worships. Nothing to see here.
 
lap18 said:
Bushay shut the fuck up you bread delivery truck driving clown....nobody cares what you think. Go sell another box.
Son. I retired from that job over 8 years ago with a Teamsters pension I haven't even cashed in yet.

I have a whole new career selling live tv and saving people a ton of money every month.

Get with the program son.

And you ain't nobody here.

You got no business telling anyone what to do.

Oh, and they haven't sold Amazon boxes in about 5 years.

Enjoy cable sticking it up your asshole and pronboning your arse.

I bet you're enjoying that every time the bill comes every month.
 
