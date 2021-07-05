American exceptionalism

Televangelist breaks down over Biden election win and asks God if 'that's it?' THIS is the moment a Televangelist broke down crying when he discovered that Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election. The now-viral footage – which was shared to Twitter on Thursday …

School board’s lawyers in prayer fight have ties to mega-church pastor | Reveal The pastor of a southern California mega-church is entangling himself in local school board politics --again.

A Glaring Contradiction in Calvary Chapel's Pastor Jack Hibbs Pretribulational Rapture I could cite many other pretribulational teachers committing this all-so-common inconsistency in their rapture theology. But I will use Jack Hibb’s statement as representative. On a recent program of Jan Markell’s Understanding the Times with Jan Markell, her guest Jack Hibbs repeatedly stressed...

Then they will see the Son of Man arriving in a cloud with power and great glory. But when these things begin to happen, stand up and raise your heads, because your redemption is drawing near. (Luke 21:27–28) Click to expand...

Who is Jack Hibbs? Lets examine......He was at the Capitol the day of the insurrection.Most political pastors in America he's described as. Huge pro-Trump, racist pastor riddled in scandal.While saying he believes in imminence, toward the end of the program he contradicted himself by identifying the rapture happening at Luke 21:27-28, which reads,The problem with citing the event in the Lukan passage is that it is clearlyto Jesus’ coming (see Luke 21:8–26).I would be interested to learn how Hibbs resolves his contradiction.This is just another kook that Railbird worships. Nothing to see here.