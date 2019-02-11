An error at Gulfstream Park

The placing judge posted the wrong horse finishing fourth in yesterday's sixth race at Gulfstream Park.

The sixth race was made official with #2 Tamit as the fourth-place finisher.

However, #1 Kailee actually finished fourth.

Gulfstream Park officials corrected the error after several minutes of paying out the wrong superfecta combination.

There was more than $72,000 in the superfecta pool.

Whoops!
 
In this day and age, I would think they would have the technology in place to separate all horses and eliminate dead heats?
 
I've watched the Hong Kong & Japan races and the photo finishes are posted almost immediately.

It is unbelievable to watch US races sometimes take 4-5 min to decide a photo. Plus, 95% of them I can call watching live or with 1 replay
 
The photo finishes take too long and I'd like to see a five-minute cap on all stewards' decisions too.

Forcing horseplayers to stare at blinking lights for 10-15 minutes is cruel and unusual punishment.

Here's an idea: Announce to the crowd and post on the simulcast television feed that a ruling will be delivered at a specific time.

Then we can all give the racetrack our undivided attention to hear the decision at a quarter-past the hour or half-past the hour.
 
Caused a big problem with my TVG account. Had a big win on the 6/4 exacta (which was split in half due to the damn dead heat)

I go to bet a horse I loved at Tampa (the 10 horse jnthe 5th) alongg with a 10/2,6 exacta for $50.

I go to put the bet in.. and it doesn’t say it didn’t go through, but also didn’t say it got denied.

Find it after the 10/2 exacta came in that the bet didn’t go through due to the repricing of the gulfstream race. Gp took the money back and then credited it again later

Passed off, but TVG said there’s nothing they can do
 
those DOG racing photos are up in a minute or two , and there are lots of close calls in the dogs. its does not take long periods of time.

but USA prices are like light years ahead of international prices going up for horses, which take 10 + everytime . even with a normal race!
 
BenoitPaire2 said:
Caused a big problem with my TVG account. Had a big win on the 6/4 exacta (which was split in half due to the damn dead heat)

I go to bet a horse I loved at Tampa (the 10 horse jnthe 5th) alongg with a 10/2,6 exacta for $50.

I go to put the bet in.. and it doesn’t say it didn’t go through, but also didn’t say it got denied.

Find it after the 10/2 exacta came in that the bet didn’t go through due to the repricing of the gulfstream race. Gp took the money back and then credited it again later

Passed off, but TVG said there’s nothing they can do
Sickening.
 
trytrytry said:
those DOG racing photos are up in a minute or two , and there are lots of close calls in the dogs. its does not take long periods of time.

but USA prices are like light years ahead of international prices going up for horses, which take 10 + everytime . even with a normal race!
This is true. Watch a race from Europe or Dubai, with no foul claims or inquiries and it can be 15 minutes before posting of prices
 
