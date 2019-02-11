An error at Gulfstream Park

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
The placing judge posted the wrong horse finishing fourth in yesterday's sixth race at Gulfstream Park.
The sixth race was made official with #2 Tamit as the fourth-place finisher.
However, #1 Kailee actually finished fourth.
Gulfstream Park officials corrected the error after several minutes of paying out the wrong superfecta combination.
There was more than $72,000 in the superfecta pool.
Whoops!
