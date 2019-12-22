An NFL prop I really like

First off let me state I don't bet props, so I don't want to come off as some sort of prop master, however there is one that I played today. I played Christian McCaffrey Over 5.5 receptions, I had to lay pretty big juice, but I think it's worth the investment. He currently has 94 receptions on the season, and Carolina's coach said earlier in the week that he wants McCaffrey to reach 100, with the Panthers out of the playoffs I have to think they target him as many times as it takes for him to get his 100, and it's not like he needs to run deep routes, all they need to do is dump it off to him and run some screens, it should be very easy to get him 6 catches today, GL to all who tail