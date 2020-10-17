Menu
Home
Forums
New posts
Search forums
What's new
New posts
Latest activity
Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
New posts
Search forums
Menu
Log in
Register
Home
Forums
Main discussion
Politics and Government
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
An Open Letter to Site Ownership
Thread starter
ZzyzxRoad
Start date
Today at 1:06 PM
ZzyzxRoad
EOG Dedicated
Today at 1:06 PM
#1
Today at 1:06 PM
#1
ZzyzxRoad
EOG Dedicated
Today at 1:09 PM
#2
Today at 1:09 PM
#2
"You agree not use the Service to submit any content which is defamatory, abusive, hateful, threatening, likely to offend, etc..."
Could you please remove this from the site rules since no one ever pays any attention to it? Thanks.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Share:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Home
Forums
Main discussion
Politics and Government
Top