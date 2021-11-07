HIRE A STRATEGIST.....Pro football promotes brawn over brains.



While there's no denying the amazing strength and brute force of NFL players, football will never be called a thinking man's game.



Coaches and players seemingly commit tactical errors in every quarter of every game.



Sharp gamblers never run out of material when talking about the strategic shortcomings from a Sunday schedule of NFL games.



The most glaring errors involve ignorance of the game's rules, the gross misuse of timeouts and the blatant disregard of "time and score," a concept better understood by baseball and basketball players.