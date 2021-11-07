Analytics

Chargers 0 for 2 on 4th downs.

Analytics doesn't consider venue, weather, rhythm, officiating tendencies, etc.
 
HIRE A STRATEGIST.....Pro football promotes brawn over brains.

While there's no denying the amazing strength and brute force of NFL players, football will never be called a thinking man's game.

Coaches and players seemingly commit tactical errors in every quarter of every game.

Sharp gamblers never run out of material when talking about the strategic shortcomings from a Sunday schedule of NFL games.

The most glaring errors involve ignorance of the game's rules, the gross misuse of timeouts and the blatant disregard of "time and score," a concept better understood by baseball and basketball players.
 
i think baseball is at an all time low with execution. a football playbook is much more complex than a basketball playbook
 
Two of today's baseball strategies I endorse: I love second basemen positioned in short right field and I appreciate walking dangerous hitters in the postseason to find struggling hitters in the lineup.

I remember one postseason where men were at first and second with two out and the television analyst (Orel Hershiser possibly?) recommended to pitch around the hitter because "third base was open."
 
When a coach knows the # has moved several points against his squad, he should be more aggressive passing downfield, for the DPI, RTP or defensive holding flags are going to appear.

None of the computer nerds ever factor that into their algorithms.
 
The Halos went from the least analytic manager, Scoscia, to analytic fan Maddon.

Nothing changed.
When he was in Chicago, they had the best D. All of a sudden those same players walked all over Madden and quit doing the little things it took to win - starting with defense.
 
