i think baseball is at an all time low with execution. a football playbook is much more complex than a basketball playbookHIRE A STRATEGIST.....Pro football promotes brawn over brains.
While there's no denying the amazing strength and brute force of NFL players, football will never be called a thinking man's game.
Coaches and players seemingly commit tactical errors in every quarter of every game.
Sharp gamblers never run out of material when talking about the strategic shortcomings from a Sunday schedule of NFL games.
The most glaring errors involve ignorance of the game's rules, the gross misuse of timeouts and the blatant disregard of "time and score," a concept better understood by baseball and basketball players.
To be fair at the time of posting, they were 0-2. One thing analytics has changed that has gone unnoticed is the lack of FGs. Teams seem to be going for it more now.Chargers made a 4th down conversion with under 2 minutes left…Rail making up shit again….
Baseball is awful at strategy now. It has taken a decade to draft these new era players - look at the results.i think baseball is at an all time low with execution. a football playbook is much more complex than a basketball playbook
Baseball is awful at strategy now. It has taken a decade to draft these new era players - look at the results.
When he was in Chicago, they had the best D. All of a sudden those same players walked all over Madden and quit doing the little things it took to win - starting with defense.The Halos went from the least analytic manager, Scoscia, to analytic fan Maddon.
Nothing changed.