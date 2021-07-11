....and I'm back.

After a very long hiatus, I'm back in the sports betting audio arena, this time on the Clubhouse app!



Each Thursday at 9pm ET/6PM PT Captain Jack Andrews and I survey the sports betting scene with a variety of guests.



As an example, last week we welcomed:

-Alex Putterman of the Hartford Courant to talk about recently enacted legislation in Connecticut.

-Jake Etienne and Zach Roth, attorneys with the gaming practice at White & Williams law firm to discuss other legislation around the country.



Jack is off this week but Steve Bittenbender of Casino.org will fill in as co-host.

We'll be joined by Geoff Zochodne, a reporter at Covers, to discuss the recently passed sports betting bill in Canada.

We're working on additional guests as well.



Clubhouse conversations are live and unrecorded and we welcome audience participation. Please follow our Twitter feeds for more info:



Captain Jack Andrews: @capjack2000

Jon Spevack: @JonInOakland



Clubhouse is now available on Android as well as iOS and is free of charge as is our audio.

Clubhouse is invite only at present (should be open to anyone soon) but each week I Tweet a link to the upcoming show that allows new users to join.

I wish this technology had been around back when I was doing the old Conference Calls!



Thanks!



PS-Special hello to JK and Computer Bob! Been a long time.