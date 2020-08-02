1970 Temptations ball of confusion was written and produced by Whitfield and Strong.

This song is just as relevant today.



One, two

One, two, three, four

People moving out, people moving in

Why? Because of the color of their skin

Run, run, run but you sure can't hide

An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth

Vote for me and I'll set you free

Rap on, brother, rap on

Well, the only person talking about love thy brother is the preacher

And it seems nobody's interested in learning but the teacher

Segregation, determination, demonstration, integration

Aggravation, humiliation, obligation to my nation

Ball of confusion

Oh yeah, that's what the world is today

Woo, hey, hey

The sale of pills are at an all time high

Young folks walking round with their heads in the sky

The cities ablaze in the summer time

And oh, the beat goes on

Evolution, revolution, gun control, sound of soul

Shooting rockets to the moon, kids growing up too soon

Politicians say more taxes will solve everything

And the band played on

So, round and around and around we go

Where the world's headed, said nobody knows

Oh, great Googamooga

Can't you hear me talking to you?

Just a ball of confusion

Oh yeah, that's what the world is today

Woo, hey, hey

Fear in the air, tension everywhere

Unemployment rising fast, the Beatles new record's a gas

And the only safe place to live is on an Indian reservation

And the band played on

Eve of destruction, tax deduction, city inspectors, bill collectors

Mod clothes in demand, population out of hand, suicide, too many bills

Hippies moving to the hills, people all over the world are shouting

'End the war' and the band played on

Great Googamooga

Can't you hear me talking to you?

It's a ball of confusion

That's what the world is today, hey, hey

Let me hear ya, let me hear ya, let me hear ya

Sayin' ball of confusion

That's what the world is today, hey, hey

Let me hear ya, let me hear ya

Let me hear ya, let me hear ya, let me hear ya

Sayin' ball of confusion