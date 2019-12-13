Andrew Yang supports white reparations

How about they don’t help the community, then just pay taxes and let our scumbag reps get their hands on the money instead? How about all of the property taxes and employment taxes they pay? Bezos donated $97 mil last week and the only ones who bitched were the left.
