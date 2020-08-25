Andy Murray vs Milos Raonic and why Murray simply won't care enough to win....

I believe Andy Murray already knows he is back. He battled past Tiafoe on Saturday in 3 sets and battled past Zverev in 3 as well yesterday while totaling 5 hours on court already. He doesnt need to be on court any longer than he has to by defeating Raonic today with the US Open starting on Monday. Its been hot and humid in Cincinnati as well this week and will continue. Will be around 90 today against Raonic. Murray wont risk his health and hip by advancing.



Even though the price seems steep on Raonic at -180, I strongly believe this has a higher shot at hitting due to the reasons above. Even if my reasoning turns out to be completely wrong, this bet has a greater shot at hitting because partly the reason he got by his first two opponents is because their serving was dog shit something Raonic's won't be.



Milos Ranoic -180.



Lets go! My only bet of the day for a decent amount!