Angels could be without Mike Trout for two months

John Kelly

John Kelly

Re: Angels could be without Mike Trout for two months

Trout injured his left thumb on a head-first slide into second base.
 
JavyBaez9

JavyBaez9

Re: Angels could be without Mike Trout for two months

if their pitching can get their shit together, there could be easy unders with the Angels.
 
raininthrees

raininthrees

Re: Angels could be without Mike Trout for two months

Angels ceiling was at best a 75 win team with the best player in the game. Per our season win totals thread it Angels Under was my top play this year. Now I feel like it is legal theft. So this is what it feels to be camped out in Manhattan/Wall Street.
 
Doug

Doug

Re: Angels could be without Mike Trout for two months

Why slide headfirst ?



Especially in a meaningless game for a shit team, that is not going anywhere.

I can see extreme effort in a playoff game , but not here.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Re: Angels could be without Mike Trout for two months

Risk/reward should be considered at all times.

I once believed in going all-out every game but I now believe "time and score" should dictate tactics.
 
Heim

Heim

Re: Angels could be without Mike Trout for two months

You can't tell players like Trout to ease up. Griffey Jr. was the same way. Similar to trying to rate a front running horse.
 
railbird

railbird

Re: Angels could be without Mike Trout for two months

Doug said:
Why slide headfirst ?



Especially in a meaningless game for a shit team, that is not going anywhere.

I can see extreme effort in a playoff game , but not here.
Suppose to slide head first, but suppose to make a fist
 
JavyBaez9

JavyBaez9

Re: Angels could be without Mike Trout for two months

railbird said:
Suppose to slide head first, but suppose to make a fist
not sure why everyone doesn't wear the finger protector when they get on base

it adds a few inches to your fingers anyway, could be the difference between safe or not on a close play, and you can't break your fingers.
 
bomzee

Re: Angels could be without Mike Trout for two months

Based on his injury it is doubtful Trout will able to play before Sept.
 
Valuist

Re: Angels could be without Mike Trout for two months

Trout back tonight but what did he do in the 3rd inning?

Head first slide into second. :doh1

Maybe he forgot how he got hurt?
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Re: Angels could be without Mike Trout for two months

Seemed like an arrogant move by Trout.

The Angels were 26-27 before Trout's injury and they were 19-20 in Trout's absence.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

Re: Angels could be without Mike Trout for two months

John Kelly said:
Seemed like an arrogant move by Trout.

The Angels were 26-27 before Trout's injury and they were 19-20 in Trout's absence.
Some of their other players are starting to hit, they should be better now.
 
cheapseats

I've watch several games so far 2022. Dude is skinny compared to when he stopped playing last year. Must of been hell going through that PED addiction reversal.
 
