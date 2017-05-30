Angels could be without Mike Trout for two months

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Torn ligaments in his thumb.
On the DL for the first time in his career.
Yikes!
Why slide headfirst ?
Especially in a meaningless game for a shit team, that is not going anywhere.
I can see extreme effort in a playoff game , but not here.
Suppose to slide head first, but suppose to make a fist
Some of their other players are starting to hit, they should be better now.Seemed like an arrogant move by Trout.
The Angels were 26-27 before Trout's injury and they were 19-20 in Trout's absence.