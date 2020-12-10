Anita Marks - LOL

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Today on Daily Wager when it came time for Anita Marks to give a play on tonight's Rams/pats game she gave out this teaser (Obviously they got the 49.5 part wrong - it was supposed to be Under but as stupid as she is - maybe not?)

Seriously!

For some reason ESPN thinks she is some betting expert and keeps shoving her down our throat.

THERE NEVER HAS BEEN AND NEVER WILL BE ANY RESPECTED PROFESSIONAL GAMBLER WHO WILL EVER ADVOCATE "CROSSING THE LINE" ON A TEASER! Especially one that doesn't even cross 3! If ESPN think having her on gives the show credibility they are sadly mistaken. The best part of having her on the show is FADING her pix and making a killing. She has done the impossible: She is even worse than Joe Fortenbaugh!

BTW Anita: Would it have killed you to actually dry your hair before coming on TV?

AnitaMarks.jpg
 
TYVM Morgan William!!!
John Kelly said:
Anita Marks posed for Playboy in 2002.

She's an expert in that type of spread.
Click to expand...
When she was 32 and obviously had a much nice body

For those who wish to see the pix - here is the link. Just realize what you are clicking on before you do. 100% NSFW stuff so if you click to see it don't come crying to me how they are nude pix! DUH - you are being forewarned about that!

https://xhamster.com/photos/gallery/anita-marks-2643366
 
