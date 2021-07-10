Any interest in a SuperContest-style event here in the NFL or NCAAF?

NFL would be 5 picks against the spread.

NCAAFB would be 7 picks against the spread.

Details can be worked out after interest is shown.

Entry fee, my guess would be $100 - $300 for each contest.

In that range.

I won't go any further until interest is shown.

We could possibly get some bonus money thrown in from a book or "1"

Let the market speak.
 
Bowling, one change I would like to suggest relates to the scoring. +1 for each winning selection, 0 for pushes, and -1.10 for losing selections.

None of us are earning a half unit at the betting window for pushes.

I'll be entering regardless and am looking forward to season #2.
 
Last year I believe Keith used officefootballpool.com to grade the picks. In fact, I think their postponed game rule (they didn't count the game instead of counting it as a loss for anyone playing either side, had the same effect of zero points) was slightly different than the actual Westgate contest.

Unless its changed I doubt they would accommodate a different grading scheme.
 
