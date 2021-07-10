Any interest in a SuperContest-style event here in the NFL or NCAAF?

Sportsrmylife
EOG Master
NFL would be 5 picks against the spread.
NCAAFB would be 7 picks against the spread.
Details can be worked out after interest is shown.
Entry fee, my guess would be $100 - $300 for each contest.
In that range.
I won't go any further until interest is shown.
We could possibly get some bonus money thrown in from a book or "1"
Let the market speak.
NCAAFB would be 7 picks against the spread.
Details can be worked out after interest is shown.
Entry fee, my guess would be $100 - $300 for each contest.
In that range.
I won't go any further until interest is shown.
We could possibly get some bonus money thrown in from a book or "1"
Let the market speak.
Last edited by a moderator: