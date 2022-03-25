Any MLB Home Run Totals up yet?

B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Thursday Apr 07 - Player - Total Homeruns
12:00p ET
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50481
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.



o43½ (-105)

50482
Total HRs



u43½ (-125)

12:00p ET
Pete Alonso total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50485
Pete Alonso



o41½ (-115)

50486
Total HRs



u41½ (-115)

12:00p ET
Yordan Alvarez total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50491
Yordan Alvarez



o39½ (-115)

50492
Total HRs



u39½ (-115)

12:00p ET
Matt Olson total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50495
Matt Olson



o39½ (-115)

50496
Total HRs



u39½ (-115)

12:00p ET
Joey Gallo total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50505
Joey Gallo



o39½ (-115)

50506
Total HRs



u39½ (-115)

12:00p ET
Shohei Ohtani total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50509
Shohei Ohtani



o38½ (-115)

50510
Total HRs



u38½ (-115)

12:00p ET
Rafael Devers total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50511
Rafael Devers



o37½ (-120)

50512
Total HRs



u37½ (-110)

12:00p ET
Aaron Judge total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50515
Aaron Judge



o36½ (-125)

50516
Total HRs



u36½ (-105)

12:00p ET
Ronald Acuna Jr. total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50521
Ronald Acuna Jr.



o36½ (-105)

50522
Total HRs



u36½ (-125)

12:00p ET
Juan Soto total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50525
Juan Soto



o35½ (-115)

50526
Total HRs



u35½ (-115)
 
Ray Luca

Ray Luca

EOG Master
boston massacre said:
Thursday Apr 07 - Player - Total Homeruns
12:00p ET
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50481
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.



o43½ (-105)

50482
Total HRs



u43½ (-125)

12:00p ET
Pete Alonso total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50485
Pete Alonso



o41½ (-115)

50486
Total HRs



u41½ (-115)

12:00p ET
Yordan Alvarez total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50491
Yordan Alvarez



o39½ (-115)

50492
Total HRs



u39½ (-115)

12:00p ET
Matt Olson total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50495
Matt Olson



o39½ (-115)

50496
Total HRs



u39½ (-115)

12:00p ET
Joey Gallo total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50505
Joey Gallo



o39½ (-115)

50506
Total HRs



u39½ (-115)

12:00p ET
Shohei Ohtani total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50509
Shohei Ohtani



o38½ (-115)

50510
Total HRs



u38½ (-115)

12:00p ET
Rafael Devers total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50511
Rafael Devers



o37½ (-120)

50512
Total HRs



u37½ (-110)

12:00p ET
Aaron Judge total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50515
Aaron Judge



o36½ (-125)

50516
Total HRs



u36½ (-105)

12:00p ET
Ronald Acuna Jr. total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50521
Ronald Acuna Jr.



o36½ (-105)

50522
Total HRs



u36½ (-125)

12:00p ET
Juan Soto total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50525
Juan Soto



o35½ (-115)

50526
Total HRs



u35½ (-115)
Click to expand...

Thanks BM!

What shop is this?
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
boston massacre said:
One Where I Can Play On Credit.
Click to expand...
The best way to play these.

the Ohtani over scares me as he has 2 ways to get hurt and lose AB’s. I would look at some of the pitching props and play unders on the pitchers coming off career highs in innings. Robbie Ray is at the top of the list.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
FairWarning said:
The best way to play these.

the Ohtani over scares me as he has 2 ways to get hurt and lose AB’s. I would look at some of the pitching props and play unders on the pitchers coming off career highs in innings. Robbie Ray is at the top of the list.
Click to expand...

The best way to play these.

Definitely.

No Money Tied Up For Months.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
I took Marcus Semien Under 32 1/2 HRs (-120) at Bookmaker.

I know, he hit 45 last year. But that was in the heart of a loaded Jays lineup. Now, it's basically him and Seager, so not much protection. Secondly, I've seen too many players over 30 who hit the free agent jackpot, and the production suffers. Maybe that won't be the case, but we've seen many over the years. Third, he has had 5 seasons of over 100 games played and twice out of 5 he's topped 32 1/2. Last year and 2019, when he went over by 1/2 HR but did have to play 162 games to get to that. He's had sub .400 slugging percentages and sub 100 WRC+ twice in the last 4 years.
 
Ray Luca

Ray Luca

EOG Master
Valuist said:
I took Marcus Semien Under 32 1/2 HRs (-120) at Bookmaker.

I know, he hit 45 last year. But that was in the heart of a loaded Jays lineup. Now, it's basically him and Seager, so not much protection. Secondly, I've seen too many players over 30 who hit the free agent jackpot, and the production suffers. Maybe that won't be the case, but we've seen many over the years. Third, he has had 5 seasons of over 100 games played and twice out of 5 he's topped 32 1/2. Last year and 2019, when he went over by 1/2 HR but did have to play 162 games to get to that. He's had sub .400 slugging percentages and sub 100 WRC+ twice in the last 4 years.
Click to expand...


Number seems low. Thought it should be 35. Interesting
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
Another under I like is Tyler O'Neill Under 35 1/2 (-140). This is just classic. A guy comes out of nowhere to crush 34 HRs last year. Nobody knew much about him, other than he has large arms. You come out of nowhere to hit 34 HRs and pitchers take notice. And when they take notice, they find your weakness (in this case, breaking pitches). We will see if O'Neill can adjust to the pitcher adjustments. Maybe he will, but if he does, it won't be in 2022.
 
Ray Luca

Ray Luca

EOG Master
Valuist said:
Another under I like is Tyler O'Neill Under 35 1/2 (-140). This is just classic. A guy comes out of nowhere to crush 34 HRs last year. Nobody knew much about him, other than he has large arms. You come out of nowhere to hit 34 HRs and pitchers take notice. And when they take notice, they find your weakness (in this case, breaking pitches). We will see if O'Neill can adjust to the pitcher adjustments. Maybe he will, but if he does, it won't be in 2022.
Click to expand...


Agree...projected 28

Any numbers for Jorge Soler up?
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
Ray Luca said:
Last one...any number for Rowdy Tellez?
Click to expand...

LOL. Who's next, Ben Gamel? If they don't have Grichuk, they won't have Tellez. I had to look up to see if he was rostered. If he's Milwaukee's everyday 1B, they may have some issues in Beertown.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Ray Luca said:
Under Player Specials after pressing show all only see Regular Season Homerun leaders 2022 with odds. Nothing else...could it be New York is different or no allowed?
Click to expand...
That could be, This is what mine shows for Michigan and Indiana under Player Specials ‘

in order -

200K props
HR Leader
SB leader
30+HR props yes/no
HR props O/U (this is what you want)
K props O/U
 
Ray Luca

Ray Luca

EOG Master
Valuist said:
LOL. Who's next, Ben Gamel? If they don't have Grichuk, they won't have Tellez. I had to look up to see if he was rostered. If he's Milwaukee's everyday 1B, they may have some issues in Beertown.
Click to expand...


Funny....I have side action w a restaurateur in nyc...I made the total 20...he went under
 
Ray Luca

Ray Luca

EOG Master
FairWarning said:
That could be, This is what mine shows for Michigan and Indiana under Player Specials ‘

in order -

200K props
HR Leader
SB leader
30+HR props yes/no
HR props O/U (this is what you want)
K props O/U
Click to expand...


Thanks...got a guy in Michigan...will have him try...be back
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
Something to consider for Baltimore: the fence moved back by 32 feet in left center. That's a much bigger outfield now. Maybe it can mask some of that weak Oriole pitching staff.

And if one uses dailybaseballdata.com for weather, bullpen and hitter/pitcher matchups, the site is no more. The guy who ran it is retiring.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top