Any MLB Home Run Totals up yet?

I took Marcus Semien Under 32 1/2 HRs (-120) at Bookmaker.



I know, he hit 45 last year. But that was in the heart of a loaded Jays lineup. Now, it's basically him and Seager, so not much protection. Secondly, I've seen too many players over 30 who hit the free agent jackpot, and the production suffers. Maybe that won't be the case, but we've seen many over the years. Third, he has had 5 seasons of over 100 games played and twice out of 5 he's topped 32 1/2. Last year and 2019, when he went over by 1/2 HR but did have to play 162 games to get to that. He's had sub .400 slugging percentages and sub 100 WRC+ twice in the last 4 years.