Any MLB Home Run Totals up yet?

Thursday Apr 07 - Player - Total Homeruns
12:00p ET
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50481
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
o43½ (-105)
50482
Total HRs
u43½ (-125)
12:00p ET
Pete Alonso total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50485
Pete Alonso
o41½ (-115)
50486
Total HRs
u41½ (-115)
12:00p ET
Yordan Alvarez total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50491
Yordan Alvarez
o39½ (-115)
50492
Total HRs
u39½ (-115)
12:00p ET
Matt Olson total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50495
Matt Olson
o39½ (-115)
50496
Total HRs
u39½ (-115)
12:00p ET
Joey Gallo total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50505
Joey Gallo
o39½ (-115)
50506
Total HRs
u39½ (-115)
12:00p ET
Shohei Ohtani total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50509
Shohei Ohtani
o38½ (-115)
50510
Total HRs
u38½ (-115)
12:00p ET
Rafael Devers total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50511
Rafael Devers
o37½ (-120)
50512
Total HRs
u37½ (-110)
12:00p ET
Aaron Judge total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50515
Aaron Judge
o36½ (-125)
50516
Total HRs
u36½ (-105)
12:00p ET
Ronald Acuna Jr. total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50521
Ronald Acuna Jr.
o36½ (-105)
50522
Total HRs
u36½ (-125)
12:00p ET
Juan Soto total homeruns hit during 2022 Regular Season. Must play at least 1 regular season game by 4/15/22
50525
Juan Soto
o35½ (-115)
50526
Total HRs
u35½ (-115)
One Where I Can Play On Credit.
the Ohtani over scares me as he has 2 ways to get hurt and lose AB’s. I would look at some of the pitching props and play unders on the pitchers coming off career highs in innings. Robbie Ray is at the top of the list.
FanDuel and Draftkings also offer in-season live win totals for those playing them. Could be a nice opportunity to get some big middles.
Definitely.
No Money Tied Up For Months.
I took Marcus Semien Under 32 1/2 HRs (-120) at Bookmaker.
I know, he hit 45 last year. But that was in the heart of a loaded Jays lineup. Now, it's basically him and Seager, so not much protection. Secondly, I've seen too many players over 30 who hit the free agent jackpot, and the production suffers. Maybe that won't be the case, but we've seen many over the years. Third, he has had 5 seasons of over 100 games played and twice out of 5 he's topped 32 1/2. Last year and 2019, when he went over by 1/2 HR but did have to play 162 games to get to that. He's had sub .400 slugging percentages and sub 100 WRC+ twice in the last 4 years.
Another under I like is Tyler O'Neill Under 35 1/2 (-140). This is just classic. A guy comes out of nowhere to crush 34 HRs last year. Nobody knew much about him, other than he has large arms. You come out of nowhere to hit 34 HRs and pitchers take notice. And when they take notice, they find your weakness (in this case, breaking pitches). We will see if O'Neill can adjust to the pitcher adjustments. Maybe he will, but if he does, it won't be in 2022.
About 50 players up, but not his.Agree...projected 28
Any numbers for Jorge Soler up?
Any numbers for Jorge Soler up?
What about Grichuk? Any numbers on him anywhere
Seager is 26.5 on FanDuel
What do you think of W Franco? FD has 19.5, DK 21.5.Thanks...made him 26...might lean over too
What do you think of W Franco? FD has 19.5, DK 21.5.
Look under player specials and not player awards.16 but limited data....prob go under the 21.5
Hey FW...I actually have a FD acct but only see the HR odds not the actual totals...why is that?
Look under player specials and not player awards.
Last one...any number for Rowdy Tellez?
That could be, This is what mine shows for Michigan and Indiana under Player Specials ‘Under Player Specials after pressing show all only see Regular Season Homerun leaders 2022 with odds. Nothing else...could it be New York is different or no allowed?
LOL. Who's next, Ben Gamel? If they don't have Grichuk, they won't have Tellez. I had to look up to see if he was rostered. If he's Milwaukee's everyday 1B, they may have some issues in Beertown.
That could be, This is what mine shows for Michigan and Indiana under Player Specials ‘
in order -
200K props
HR Leader
SB leader
30+HR props yes/no
HR props O/U (this is what you want)
K props O/U
Of your guy has Draftkings, there are a lot of different numbers on those props. DK was higher on most.Yes can see under Michigan...thanks
Funny....I have side action w a restaurateur in nyc...I made the total 20...he went under