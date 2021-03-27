Any shop have MLB player home run totals up?

Cron a total disaster so far. Speculation they may move him before summer. They got him cheap so no harm done, but he's just not the type of player the Rockies have won with in the middle of the lineup. His big swing for the fence approach just doesn't make sense here. All the sluggers the Rockies have had over the years all hit for average too because what the team really does a lot when its playing well is generate big innings. Put together a few hits, a walk and then the producers take advantage of the big outfield to drive them in has been a big part of what made guys like Walker, Galarraga, Helton, Tulo, Arenado, etc. successful at home.