Any shop have MLB player home run totals up?

Foxbet and William Hill have some guys up too in CO. No one is going to put up a Cron number, he's mired in obscurity now that he's here. The risk you take with him putting up numbers is the Rockies love to use first as their catch-all spot to give guys a chance at some starts. So guys like McMahon and Fuentes might keep Cron's starts down in the 120-130 range. Not having an NL DH hurts his opportunities quite a bit.
 
Not to mention that even though it's expected to be a HR paradise a Rockies player has never won the MLB HR crown. Some have led the NL, but never any really close to leading the MLB.
 
I think with different ball you probably should focus on the unders. For Bellinger I could see a less juiced ball lead to Dodger Stadium returning to be something of a pitchers park. Plus last summer was brutally dry with heat across the West, this summer figures to be a little more normal with cooler more humid days in California.
 
WildBill said:
Agree. Under city on the home runs.
 
Ray Luca said:
Why under Wink? My projections are 41 for him so I thought its a decent number
I am a die hard Dodgers' fan - still rejoicing what happened a few months ago. But he has a long swing that we have seen is not that hard to neutralize. I just don't trust him to do well.

And there is a 0% chance I am giving him a long-term contract along the lines of something like: 8-years for $200M or more. Just not gonna do it.
 
I know they have no chance in hell, but Super Book in Colorado is offering Rockies 1000-1 to win the DIVISION. Couldn't resist dropping $5 on it. If the Rockies really did win this these guys must be facing a massive no-win liability wouldn't you think? How many customers are like me dropping a 5 or 10 spot on it, or even the $50 max? Has to be liability in the millions, they would have to go crazy in shading lines in September if the Rockies have any shot.
 
WildBill said:
I know they have no chance in hell, but Super Book in Colorado is offering Rockies 1000-1 to win the DIVISION. Couldn't resist dropping $5 on it. If the Rockies really did win this these guys must be facing a massive no-win liability wouldn't you think? How many customers are like me dropping a 5 or 10 spot on it, or even the $50 max? Has to be liability in the millions, they would have to go crazy in shading lines in September if the Rockies have any shot.
Just to win the division, I would play it also.
 
Cron a total disaster so far. Speculation they may move him before summer. They got him cheap so no harm done, but he's just not the type of player the Rockies have won with in the middle of the lineup. His big swing for the fence approach just doesn't make sense here. All the sluggers the Rockies have had over the years all hit for average too because what the team really does a lot when its playing well is generate big innings. Put together a few hits, a walk and then the producers take advantage of the big outfield to drive them in has been a big part of what made guys like Walker, Galarraga, Helton, Tulo, Arenado, etc. successful at home.
 
Just looked at Cron for first time this year.

Should probably be cut or demoted.

.274/4/12

Cut that scrub before it gets hot as fukk in Coors and half the starters in the NL West are LHP as the rotations go 5-6 deep.
 
