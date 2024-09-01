Any tax experts on here???

I've never technically worked for "myself" full time for any length. I've done side jobs at times, or carried me through in-between jobs. But i've always received either a W2 or a 1099 when i work.



So, here's the question(s): If I worked for myself and I add up all my "income", and then either itemized or took standard deduction, and then had/knew what my TAXABLE income was , and then i look in the IRS tax chart booklet/PDF, find my filing status , and find the tax owed for my taxable income - is that all i would owe? Like if the chart showed $4850 - do i only owe that amount?

Or....do i also owe FICA taxes? And if so, how would i pay those to the gov?

Does the amount on the IRS chart for tax owed on taxable income include any possible FICA taxes?



Another hypothetical. Say I'm "retired" early, like age 50 - and i live off of just the dividends from various stocks, ETF's & CEF's. and interest from CD's. And my income from all of that is only around 25k a yr.

Would i just claim 25k as income, then take standard deduction(or itemize if it's works out to be more), locate what my tax owed would be for the taxable income amount, and only pay that to the IRS?

Or, would i also be on the hook for FICA taxes too?



TIA