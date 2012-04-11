Anyone else betting with Bitcoins?

[TD="class: alt1"]



[HR][/HR] the idea is you can transfer usd to bitcoins and say you will be using them for any legitimate purpose (there are merchants and stuff up there, trading markets, all kinds of stuff). once you have bitcoins, one person transferring to another is completely anonymous and untraceable, so you can spend the bitcoins however you want, you are simply an account id (the sportsbook i tried out doesnt need any personal info at all, not even an email address). then you get bitcoins back from the sportsbook, but there is no way to prove that the coins came from that sportsbook, so when you cashout there is no trail and no way to say it is laundering or from drugs or something.



i am afraid that the system is so well designed (so anonymous), that the govt will knee-jerk react and just try to shut it down somehow (dunno how though). If the CIA started using this, then bitcoin will go the route of the TOR anonymous internet network (which is supported and designed by the navy) and we will all have a great, safe, anonymous alternative to western union or wire transfers.

