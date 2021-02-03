Anyone figure out this PointsBet question?

I tried getting an explanation on their chat, the poor customer service guy had no idea.



For any NBA game they have PointsBetting on "Total Match Points" and "Total Game Points". I look at the definitions and see no difference, does anyone see a difference in these definitions I'm missing?



Total Match Points

This is a bet on the total points scored in the match. E.g. A bet on OVER 200 points means that if the final score is 215, you win 15 times your stake (I.e. a $10 stake will return $150). If the final score is 185, you lose 15 times your stake (I.e. a $10 stake will lose $150). Final result includes Overtime. Max win/loss capped at 50 times your stake.



Total Game Points

This is a bet on the total points scored in the game. E.g. A bet on OVER 200 points means that if the final score is 215, you win 15 times your stake (I.e. a $10 stake will return $150). If the final score is 185, you lose 15 times your stake (I.e. a $10 stake will lose $150). Final result includes Overtime. Max win/loss capped at 50 times your stake.



Yet if you look at the games, the "spreads" are different. For example on tonights Bucks-Pacers:



Total Match Points 232/235

Total Game Points 230/234



So basically is this just an idiot test? I mean if you want to bet under you should always do match points and if you want to bet over you should do game points??? I asked this of customer service and they said they had no idea.