ANYONE following controversy on Twitter (X) about BLEZ

B

Biff41

EOG Dedicated
Blez is some new hotshot on X Platform claiming he is tearing it up with 80% win rates. @CBlez is getting a lot of attention and publicity.

"The haters will say the slips are fake because they are in rat piss & have nothing else to say 😂
Cblez & his VIPs win = you lose"

Fezzik made a few posts about his experience surviving the ups and downs and is skeptical of Blez. Opinions?
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
He's a funny guy....he tries to make it look like the books are scared of his action.

He puffed how they wouldn't let him bet 5k on a first half Ivy league game. lol

I wonder were the money is coming from.....it's definitely not from his bets.
 
B

Biff41

EOG Dedicated
Heim said:
He's a funny guy....he tries to make it look like the books are scared of his action.

He puffed how they wouldn't let him bet 5k on a first half Ivy league game. lol

I wonder were the money is coming from.....it's definitely not from his bets.
Click to expand...
Ytubers are having fun talking about this Cat. If Blez can'f back up all his bluster, he will be ignored and forgotten in a week or two, but with social media, anything can happen.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top