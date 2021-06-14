Anyone have a clue what's wrong with me?

IWishIWasAPro said: I woke up one morning and my left testicle began to hurt and so did my lower left side of my back. I pissed in a cup and haven't got results back yet but my doctor tries to explain it away as just build up and I need to jack off to let it all out. Okay? I did exactly what he said and I felt fine for a few days but the sharp pain just as before came back. I'm urinating and going to the bathroom just fine. Not hurting there. Got no STDs. 37 years old man.



WTF CAN THIS BE? MY DIET? INFECTION?



That would suck if its cancer. I know one of you had to go through something similar at least once. Click to expand...

Halloween morning, 2018. I wake up and get out of bed like I have done every other day of my life. I put both feet on the floor and collapse. My right leg felt as if someone was hammering nails into it. I have no idea how but I manage to get up and find something to use as a crutch so I can go to the bathroom and do other stuff. I call the Urgent Care Clinic and book an ASAP visit. I got and am told it is ITBS - IT Band Syndrome - something where an injury doesn't heal and gets injured again. OK. I am told to take it easy and rest and things will get better in a few weeks.I go home, give candy to a neighbor to give kids and go to bed about 6P. Things don't get better in a few weeks. I go see an Ortho Doc. He tells me it is my Sciatica - an issue I dealt with a few years earlier. I go to PT - nothing gets better.It is now Jan. 2019. I am sleeping on a futon because I cannot lift my leg high enough to get into a bed. I am OK pain wise when I stand up and walk. Tolerable when seated. Insufferable pain when paying down. I am so doped on medication and pain pills I don't bother driving since I know I am a DUI waiting to happen. I miss family functions because I cannot sleep and I am in pain.Feb 16, 2019 after I miss another family function my family gets tired of hearing me scream in pain and Dad, Bro, Nephew all Kidnap me and take me to the Hoag ER. I get an MRI but in order to get one I need my right leg shot full or morphine to deaden the pain. Because my leg doesn't hurt I sleep for 5 hours which is around how much I slept the entire week.30 hours later I get some doc I have never seen before walk into my room. He tells me he saw the MRI results. I have MALIGNANT CANCER and he wants to see me Friday. 100 of the longest hours of my life I see him and find out all I am told.DO NOT LET ANYONE TELL YOU WHAT TO DO! IT IS YOUR BODY! If you are in pain DO NOT LET ANYONE TELL YOU WHAT TO DO! I had a list from SoCal to the Moon from doctors saying: "I don't know what it IS, I just know what it is NOT!"If you are in pain - FUCK EVERYONE! Put your foot in the ground and stand up for your rights! DO NOT STOP UNTIL YOU FIND SOMEONE WHO CAN LOOK YOU IN THE EYES AND SAY: "I know what the problem is"I did not do that and as a result suffered and suffered incredible pain for longer than I should have,