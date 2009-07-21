Anyone know how to Fax?

Just shut off my main home line. Went to all cellular phones.
I have ATT broadband, with an awesome modem. ( you can plug anything into it)
My question is, can I fax through this? Anyone know?
Or any suggestions would help...I ffuuccked up shutting off the land line after all the faxing I do.
