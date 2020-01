By Dave Tuley (VSiN.com senior reporter)January 19, 2020 05:24 PMThe Chiefs beat the Titans 35-24 Sunday to win AFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl 54.The Chiefs also covered after closing as 7-point home favorites (went Over total of 51.5); Chiefs also won 2nd half 14-7, covering as 4-point, 2nd-half fave (stayed Under 27).Before the Chiefs game, the Westgate SuperBook had Super Bowl advance lines of Chiefs -1 vs. 49ers (Over/Under 51) and Chiefs -4.5 vs. Packers (Over/Under 53.5).