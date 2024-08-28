Anyone still use betonline?

I still use them a little. Currently have a small balance there.



I get emails quite often, generally about reloads or big events and trends and blah blah



but got email other day about following the link to claim my monthly bonus and it took me to telegram.



i went back looked at email, it was from betonline.ag - looked like their emails, but down in details said to follow the link to take me to their telegram channel and from there use my log-in to sign-in to the telegram channel to get the bonus. Normally when i follow the green button from one of their emails it takes me to their actual webiste.



Hell, naw. I wasn't doing that.



Anyone else get an email like that??



Curious.