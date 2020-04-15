Anyone subscribe to "All 22"? (NFL Films)

Thanks . . . like I say, I'm glad you're trying to generate actual sports/sports betting discussion. VSiN's recent coverage is testament that there can be plenty of meaningful discussion of those topics -- which of course should be central here at EOG -- without 24/7 vitriolic political discussion, in thread after thread after . . . .



Yeah, I guess one thing about getting down so deep into analysis of coaches game film is that you still have to be able to successfully project what adjustments that team might make and that their upcoming opponent also might make that might fundamentally impact, undercut, etc. the insights that you might draw from the coaches film looking backward.



For example, IIRC, Devante Adams went out in the third quarter of a game this past season, and the GB offense ground to a halt thereafter within that game. However, their offense adjusted in ensuing games such that that fourth quarter ineffectiveness did not carry over into the next few games without Adams. In fact, the GB offense adjusted so well that they had trouble hitting on all cylinders initially once they had Adams back. It was like the adjustment back to Adams was in a sense harder to take in stride than the adjustment to being without Adams, at least after that one quarter in the game where he initially went down.



So there's a lot of art involved in drawing something beneficial from film review, and the to an extent dumbed-down -- or at least not that detailed -- analysis that I've had to do these past couple of seasons makes it so that I don't even attempt to get that bottom up specific rather than top down general in my analysis.



But all 22 views is something that I want to take a deeper look at once I start an offseason again where I'm not lugging around the ball and chain of a day job. For me, that's where the truly effective preparation starts for the next season, in January during the playoffs of the current season. I could work the whole year around on the NFL, and it's always a scramble to try and get down my NFL to-do list each offseason before the bullets start flying again in Week 1 and we're on the clock again for 17 (soon to be 18 post-apocalypse) weeks straight.



(And during the lockdown, I'm teleworking -- a facility not everyone who at least previous to this had a job can do, and I'm grateful for that -- so there's no added time opening up for me, just restrictions on being able to at least properly leave the house when I'm not teleworking.)