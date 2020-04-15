Anyone subscribe to "All 22"? (NFL Films)

I'm pretty sure that that's been one of the view options in my annual NFL game-replay package. But I have been back working the past couple of seasons, so I really haven't examined what I have in that subscription very closely lately on the fly.
Recall looking at the all 22 view out of curiosity a couple of years or so back, but just the plain broadcast replay has sufficed for my purposes. And with me being back at work, I rarely have time lately to review even the broadcast replays in season.
Would be a decent hook for subscribers if I were a tout to say that I broke down the coaches tapes in my analysis. I remember that big jock-looking tout that went to prison implying while on one of John Kelly's shows that he watched "game film." But it was clear to me at least from John's follow up questions that the guy was just watching the broadcast feed replays. And he of course turned out to be a total scumbag sleaze (I know, "shocking"), so I'm even more sure that that was all that he was actually talking about, although he implied more.
But, for my present purposes, I don't have to get that wonky in film review to have decent success as a handicapper rather than (for marketing purposes as) a tout. And there's resources like Pro Football Focus where people do all that film review and break down specific position issues, if you want/need to get that far down into something that particular in your handicapping analysis. I do value any insightful analysis that can give me a good idea of what to expect in the trenches in a coming game, taking into account individual matchups, scheme, and injuries. But if I can reliably get that in quality writing without having to pore over a bunch of film, I'd rather do it that way especially given the limited time in season.
The next time that I'm retired from the day job, I'll maybe look more into the all 22 view, maybe during an off-season review, as I'm seeking to broaden out what I'm doing, and maybe while assessing the potential impact of certain off-season personnel changes.
But, for me, there is so much potential information available about the NFL -- especially in season -- that a large part of the challenge is culling down what you look at (especially when also working). So I haven't added all 22 review to that in-season regular weekly to-do list at least as yet.