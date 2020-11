Hello Everyone,I've been in the forum business for over twenty years and I have seen a lot of sportsbooks come and go during that time. I have deep concerns with 5 Dimes right now and wouldn't be doing my due diligence if I didn't warn you of problems that are brewing with the sportsbook at this time.I will preface by saying, I don't have any inside sources or have information that no one else would have.Currently the Costa Rican Government is investigated businesses related to 5 Dimes Principal Owners for money laundering.Homeland Security of the United States is also involved due to the use of Amazon gift cards used to either deposit or payout players. This investigation is centered in Pennsylvania.I believe there will be a lot more brought forward regarding this situation and it likely will have some very serious ramifications.I would venture 99.9% of 5 Dimes active players do not know any of this is going on and of course 5 Dimes is going to e-mail you and cause panic.I am suggesting if you have any money with 5 Dimes that you put in a cash out request immediately.It is better to get your funds while you can because who knows where this is all going to lead to. If you recall when the US Government got involved with BetOnSports, no one got paid. if you recall Black Friday with the poker room shut downs, it took years before people got paid from Full Tilt and it came from a government agency.Where there is smoke, there will be fire. I am not trying to induce panic or spread rumors, I am only trying to give you information that you can use to make a decision of what to do with YOUR money.I have removed all 5 Dimes banners and information regarding promotions from the forum. I take this very seriously and so should you.Here are some links to articles that you can read regarding the 5 Dimes Issues.There's a thread in the forum, if you have any comments, please post to it.Thank You for being a member of the forum and I look forward to seeing your posts and picks.