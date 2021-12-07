AOC: theft in SF a myth

This woman is totally delusional. An absolute threat to society. I guess Walgreen's pulled 17 stores out of SF for fun and games? To test their logistics department?
Detached from reality: AOC thinks rising theft rates in San Francisco are a myth
Organized theft has become so common in San Francisco that at least one major retailer decided to close several of its stores in the area. In November alone, more than $1 billion worth of goods were stolen from Bay Area stores, and one man was killed after being shot during a robbery attempt.
