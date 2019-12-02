April 18th

Here is some info on the brawl from a facebook writeup

"UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0 MMA, 12-0 UFC) and former interim champ Tony Ferguson (25-3 MMA, 15-1 UFC) will challenge for Nurmagomedov’s belt in April.



With the fight official, the early betting odds have champ Nurmagomedov a decent favorite. Nurmagomedov is a -250 favorite at BetMGM.com. The comeback on Ferguson is +180.



In other words, a $100 bet on Ferguson would pay out $280 (including the original $100 wager) if he pulls the upset. A $100 bet on Nurmagomedov would pay out about $140 (including the original $100 wager) if he wins.



The event takes place April 18 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Brian Ortega: If anyone beats Khabib Nurmagomedov, it'll be Tony Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov is No. 1 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie MMA lightweight rankings. Ferguson sits just behind him at No. 2. Nurmagomedov also is No. 1 on the pound-for-pound list. Ferguson checks in at No. 11 on that chart.



The unbeaten Nurmagomedov won the vacant lightweight title at UFC 223 in April 2018, also in Brooklyn". This well written blog courtesy The MMA Junkies.