Are NIL deals public information? Bryce Young was a bargain

Sportsrmylife
EOG Master
Saban announced before he took a snap that he had close to 7 figs in deals.
Looks like that all paid off.
I did find that Young is represented by CAA, the biggest talent agency in the game.
Winning the heisman is probably worth another $5M in deals over the next 2 years.....if he stays 2 more years.
Also does anyone have the details of these deals when someone transfers out. Example spencer rattler leaving oklahoma.
boy this is a treat to watch these kids get paid.
