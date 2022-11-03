Arizona's Mark Finchem. Another nut exposed

kane said: The right doesn't need proof, they just stay in their bubble of ignorance and believe whatever Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson tell them to believe, how sad they're just brainwashed members of the trump cult Click to expand...

I hear a county in AZ said they were going to run all ballots through the machines but they were also going to do a hand count, the AZ sec st(hobbs) sued to stop them. Now why would she do that?