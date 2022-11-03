Arizona's Mark Finchem. Another nut exposed

kane

kane

EOG master
The right doesn't need proof, they just stay in their bubble of ignorance and believe whatever Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson tell them to believe, how sad they're just brainwashed members of the trump cult
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
kane said:
The right doesn't need proof, they just stay in their bubble of ignorance and believe whatever Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson tell them to believe, how sad they're just brainwashed members of the trump cult
Click to expand...
I hear a county in AZ said they were going to run all ballots through the machines but they were also going to do a hand count, the AZ sec st(hobbs) sued to stop them. Now why would she do that?
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
kane said:
The right doesn't need proof, they just stay in their bubble of ignorance and believe whatever Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson tell them to believe, how sad they're just brainwashed members of the trump cult
Click to expand...

Posted By Biden's Biggest Cool Aid Drinker.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
mr merlin said:
I hear a county in AZ said they were going to run all ballots through the machines but they were also going to do a hand count, the AZ sec st(hobbs) sued to stop them. Now why would she do that?
Click to expand...


Because It Does Not Allow Her To Cheat.

Hillary Lost To Trump.

Accused Trump Of Stealing Election.

PROOF ?

Of Course Not.

Kane Loves The Taste Of The Biden Cool Aid.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top