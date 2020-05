Valuist said: There's only so much of the pie to slice up. Do you think people in the NW suburbs aren't gonna play slots or blackjack unless it's in Arlington Heights? Both Rivers and Elgin are within 10, maybe 15 miles at the most for Grand Victoria. And a new one will be coming to Waukegan. Same thing in city of Chicago. North siders already have Rivers. South siders have the Horseshoe in Hammond. Rivers is in a better location for casino revenue (than AP) just a shuttle from O'Hare. Click to expand...

Just trust me on this one, I have done a lot of work in the Chicago market as far as expansion goes. Yes the pie is getting cut up way too much. Yes the Governor is a fucking moron who got sold a stupid bill of goods by approving everything under the sun. Yes the city of Chicago is so desperate they will take any lifeline even if it makes little sense. But there is a lot of logic to everything and part of it will be some casinos not getting built. But this ain't one of them. Churchill is conflicted, even more so if they win Waukegan.But at the end of the day this expansion came from wanting more money in certain hands, namely governments. This market they are in can support more revenue. Some will come from Rivers or Elgin or Aurora, but the pie gets bigger with Arlington due to location close to money. The joke is on those trying to add more supply on the south side. Lower incomes and too many casinos already. Now Gary is moving to a better spot why not put in two more casinos plus Hawthorne. Yeah so brilliant. Not going to happen. But North side is less supplied and has so much more money to tap into. If Churchill doesn't tap that, someone else will try to force their way in.