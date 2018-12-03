Army-Navy 2018

Army is favored (-7) in its annual showdown against Navy for the first time since 2001.



And are you ready for this streak?



The last 12 Army-Navy meetings have gone UNDER the total.



Over the last four years, the total has been dropping from 55.5 to 50 to 46.5 to last year's total of 44.5



This year's total opened 44 (CRIS) and currently stands at 41.



Hmmm...