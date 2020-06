Heisenberg said: Maybe this will be a wake up call for owners playing hostage tactics with tax payers



Jerry Jones gets a bad rap but not enough credit for paying for his own stadium Click to expand...

paid for the stadium but not enough.. Who paid for the roads to the stadium? and to fix them in the future? There should be a luxury tax in the USA.. if you buy a yacht it is now double... or triple to pay for education. Have the college pay fed taxes too.