Re: AT&T Pebble Beach



Lots of movement on Kirk match and somebody whacked Phil over dj to move it considerably



badds +145 over Castro - actually bet this one twice/ badds nice past here

kokrak even over stadler - let down

levin -110 over na - levin with some nice history

Mackenzie +120 over every - wil been playing solid and matt never higher than I think 25th here

Wi -105 over senden - senden has not played here in years plus a little lay off/ wi's been solid here



Looking to break out of my h2h slump