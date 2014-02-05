AT&T Pebble Beach

Thebrush5
EOG Senior Member
Can't see backing day at about 11.5 considering he's only won once on tour. Phil could be tricky with temps expected to be in high 50s low 60s but as everyone knows he's certainly more than capable of playing great. Anyways here's what I have early:
patrick reed 42-1
will Mackenzie 90-1
h2h
kirk -106 over gmac
phil +125 over day
Probably going to add some but going out to plow first
Euro tour is a weak field in South Africa
patrick reed 42-1
will Mackenzie 90-1
h2h
kirk -106 over gmac
phil +125 over day
Probably going to add some but going out to plow first
Euro tour is a weak field in South Africa