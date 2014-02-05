AT&T Pebble Beach

Can't see backing day at about 11.5 considering he's only won once on tour. Phil could be tricky with temps expected to be in high 50s low 60s but as everyone knows he's certainly more than capable of playing great. Anyways here's what I have early:

patrick reed 42-1
will Mackenzie 90-1

h2h
kirk -106 over gmac
phil +125 over day

Probably going to add some but going out to plow first

Euro tour is a weak field in South Africa
 
Re: AT&T Pebble Beach

Lots of movement on Kirk match and somebody whacked Phil over dj to move it considerably

badds +145 over Castro - actually bet this one twice/ badds nice past here
kokrak even over stadler - let down
levin -110 over na - levin with some nice history
Mackenzie +120 over every - wil been playing solid and matt never higher than I think 25th here
Wi -105 over senden - senden has not played here in years plus a little lay off/ wi's been solid here

Looking to break out of my h2h slump
 
Re: AT&T Pebble Beach

Dustin Johnson +1200
Jimmy Walker +2600
Pat Perez +5000
Kevin Na +9500

tourney matchups
DJ ev over Phil
Walker -25 ov Sneds
 
Re: AT&T Pebble Beach

Can't play DJ playing with his future father in law as his partner...too much pressure and he's gonna be wondering if Gretzky is thinking about him plowing his daughter...:pop:

I'm playing Snedeker 32.5:1 and a couple bucks on Furyk 40:1, McDowell 34:1, and Jones 48.5:1...I've been so close these last few weeks and just ended up getting burnt so I have no big futures bets this tourney.

Small matchup play on Mahan -120 over Speith.
 
Re: AT&T Pebble Beach

:lol

Good one, I think the Great One knows, and besides DJ wants to impress daughter and father-in-law. No better way than winning tourney and pro-am.

of course that is only if BW isn't playing

http://www.golflasvegasnow.com/las-...pebble-pro-am-record-riley-top-vegas-pro.html

I still remember Feherty saying something to the effect of you don't want to play Billy with large stakes on the line, and he accentuated "large".
 
Re: AT&T Pebble Beach

I hope everyone realizes that they play on 3 different golf courses this week. I like Peyton Manning -5000 over Richard Sherman!
 
Re: AT&T Pebble Beach

This is actually one of my least favorite tournaments of the year...I hate the obligatory "watch John Lee, CEO of Sony, a solid player with an 8 handicap as he putts in for bogey here on #7..." from Nantz...
 
Re: AT&T Pebble Beach

5dimes had Speith listed at 190:1 until I just now corrected them.

2nd time in 3 weeks I've caught one of their golf mistakes. Too bad they'll never throw me a bone for it.
 
Re: AT&T Pebble Beach

Adding jones and Mahan to win.
Weinke you are right this tourney is brutal to watch
 
Re: AT&T Pebble Beach

Nice work, I'm a little bitter I bet walker at least ten times last year and this year not once
3-4 on h2h
 
Re: AT&T Pebble Beach

Kicking myself for not playing Walker. I took Kirk and Jones because the payoff was nearly twice as much and I thought they had a similar chance. Congrats.
 
Re: AT&T Pebble Beach

Thanks guys, on to Rivera, maybe Railbird can get down to the range and see how the guys are stroking it.
 
Re: AT&T Pebble Beach

Hunter Mahan is warming up nicely for the match-play. He loves Dove Mountain(Tucson, Az). Jimmy Walker will be a good go-against value play(never played).
 
Re: AT&T Pebble Beach

Walker staggered home yesterday, sharp contrast to his Sony Open performance. I think if DJ would have had an easier day than the 3rd day at Pebble he would have won. He had to hit a 6 iron into 7.

Match play is tough, you could shoot 6 under and go home, while another guy shoots even and advances. Cashed a lot of dogs when it was at La Costa, books have gotten a lot better setting these prices. Remember riding Jeff Maggert one yr and Chris DiMarco another.
 
