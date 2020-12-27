Atlanta +7 second half

I know the Falcons are historically one of the worst second half teams in the history of the game, but too tough to pass up.



Shame on the Chiefs for hardly wanting to get out of bed today, for lacking motivation, for showing again that they shouldn't be feared any more than the Colts or Bills this year.



Turning the 'care' switch tough to do so I think the Falcons will be in this to win it the second half.