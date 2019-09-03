Atlantic City Sportsbooks And Atmosphere?

I haven't been to ac in years, at least 7 years.





Are the sportsbooks and atmosphere really exciting there? Im thinking about making a trip there and staying for a few days. Also do you recommend staying on the boardwalk where you have all those casinos connected to one another or just head to borgata? I know when at borgata, you are pretty much closed off from every other casino unless you take the jitney or cab. Back then i go to borgata to play some poker. But what i didn't like was i had to take jitney if i had to go to the boardwalk. Thus the boardwalk, you have all the casinos right there.





Do people take jitney from the boardwalk to borgata or harrahs nowadays or do people take cabs?





So i could open online accounts in ac casinos? Could i actually open one at the cage or it has to be done online? The other thing is this. Can i use my data to do this or i have to use wifi? I don't really trust using public wifi but i did recall years ago borgata had free wifi in the poker room years ago.





But do the casinos on the boardwalk have free wifi or they do not? Can i just use my data instead to do everything?





I assume when its nfl season, its pretty big right?