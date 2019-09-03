Atlantic City Sportsbooks And Atmosphere?

Drewphin0

I haven't been to ac in years, at least 7 years.


Are the sportsbooks and atmosphere really exciting there? Im thinking about making a trip there and staying for a few days. Also do you recommend staying on the boardwalk where you have all those casinos connected to one another or just head to borgata? I know when at borgata, you are pretty much closed off from every other casino unless you take the jitney or cab. Back then i go to borgata to play some poker. But what i didn't like was i had to take jitney if i had to go to the boardwalk. Thus the boardwalk, you have all the casinos right there.


Do people take jitney from the boardwalk to borgata or harrahs nowadays or do people take cabs?


So i could open online accounts in ac casinos? Could i actually open one at the cage or it has to be done online? The other thing is this. Can i use my data to do this or i have to use wifi? I don't really trust using public wifi but i did recall years ago borgata had free wifi in the poker room years ago.


But do the casinos on the boardwalk have free wifi or they do not? Can i just use my data instead to do everything?


I assume when its nfl season, its pretty big right?
 
MrTop

soon as in the state you can open up an account on phone & deposit.. Better off with the boardwalk... more sports books on it.
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

Ever since several casinos like Borgata, Bally's and Tropicana have opened Vegas themed sportsbooks upgrading their temporary venues, the vibe itself has become more profesional and positive. iI like staying on the boardwalk, preferably Bally's because you can qualify for a comped room if you play 4 hours of poker Sun-Thurs and Trop as they send free rooms all the time.
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The jitneys run reliable and most take them over taxis for $2.25, much cheaper. After midnight however I just walk the boardwalk as the wait is especially lengthy.
 
TobyTyler

TobyTyler

As far as atmosphere, the Trop sportsbook is excellent. Its enormous, and configuration is good. Too far of a walk though back up to Ceasers/Ballys/Wild West. Jitney or uber.

When out of casinos head over to Irish Pub for steerburger and make sure fries are St James style (gravy, cheese). Or across street Pick a Lillie for wings. Both places are dives. If you are looking for something nicer, steak house in Borgata, Old Homestead
While on TN ave, walk a block or two west and you can buy just about any drugs you want if you're into that.
Stay away from the hookers though. Better off with massage joint right nearby on Atlantic ave

Enjoy
 
TobyTyler

TobyTyler

Fyi most casinos are not connected to each other. Only Ballys/Wild West/Ceasers.

Hard Rock (sportsbook sucked when I was there in April, maybe was temporary) is only one block from Resorts on the northern side.
 
Drewphin0

Well the only reason back then i was at borgata mostly was to play some poker. On the boardwalk, there were not much options for poker. I know borgata is really the place to play poker even if you play 1/2nl.


I did like the boardwalk because all the casinos are there. You walk from ballys to resorts etc.


Do people really take the jitney when going from casino to casino on the boardwalk? I mean the walk is pretty simple and smooth if you walk on the boardwalk. Yea i know from tropicana to other casinos, its a much longer walk.



What site can i check the odds for the sportsbooks?


Another thing i want to mention is this. When you open accounts online, you can deposit cash at the sportsbook pretty easily and withdraw pretty easily?


Is there a reason to bet at the book as oppose to online? Also i recalled if you bet at least 500 or 1000, they want your id correct? Do they ever say okay you need to open an online account if you bet bigger amounts?
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

Just finishing up a three week trip to Atlantic City before I return to Thailand on Friday....the atmosphere at the Borgata and Ocean books were exciting....you won’t be disappointed....
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

I'm headed out there tomorrow myself returning Thursday night. Will be playing poker at Bally's and Trop.
 
fifty cint

TobyTyler said:
As far as atmosphere, the Trop sportsbook is excellent. Its enormous, and configuration is good. Too far of a walk though back up to Ceasers/Ballys/Wild West. Jitney or uber.

When out of casinos head over to Irish Pub for steerburger and make sure fries are St James style (gravy, cheese). Or across street Pick a Lillie for wings. Both places are dives. If you are looking for something nicer, steak house in Borgata, Old Homestead
While on TN ave, walk a block or two west and you can buy just about any drugs you want if you're into that.
Stay away from the hookers though. Better off with massage joint right nearby on Atlantic ave

Enjoy
THIS.....On the Marina all the books are tiny.Harrahs Borgata and Golden Nugget.Un impressive

Resorts and Oceans are solid. Pick A lilly has 2for1 wings on Wednesday...Good stop....Knife and Fork and Sunday Brunch at Capricchios. Wonder Bar,St Georges PUB great dive bars
 
WildBill

WildBill

Books mostly suck, no one is going to invest that much in them. Meadowlands is as nice a book as any, save yourself the hassle of an AC drive. If only they ever get that mall done you could convince the wife and kids to go out there and you spend the afternoon in the book and they can blow their money in the attractions and stores.
 
MrTop

WildBill said:
Books mostly suck, no one is going to invest that much in them. Meadowlands is as nice a book as any, save yourself the hassle of an AC drive. If only they ever get that mall done you could convince the wife and kids to go out there and you spend the afternoon in the book and they can blow their money in the attractions and stores.
mall will be done in mid october 2019
 
fifty cint

No.The waterpark was tons of OT but I wasn't in there.Its gonna be pretty interesting with the traffic in the area.It will be a huge mess no doubt
 
M

matrix1429

Homestead awesome steak place in Borgata , Money line pretty cool there . Trop cool atmosphere. Many good places to eat. Have fun.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur said:
Just finishing up a three week trip to Atlantic City before I return to Thailand on Friday....the atmosphere at the Borgata and Ocean books were exciting....you won’t be disappointed....
I stayed with relatives....spent quite a bit of time in the casinos mostly in the poker rooms and sportsbooks.....even hit a royal flush for a dime on the quarter poker machines...small loss for poker, the swings flucuated....small win in sports....also caught some baseball games in Philly....great time
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

Took the tables for 400 theae last 2 days including a quad queens high hand at trop for 250. Wasnt sitting there more than 8 minutes and hourly hh wasnt hit since 2am about 9 hours earlier. Got dealt pocket ladies 4 times all tolled and all 4 times hit the set with a quad on the turn once. Nice time and turnout. Even got a Saturday night free room offer this weekend which is rare but couldnt take advantage.
 
Drewphin0

EOG Addicted
Anything difference since then? Considering heading to AC now since im in the US right now. Is borgata still the place to go to or the casinos on the boardwalk?
 
