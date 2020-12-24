Attractive NBA referee

Her name is Simone Jelks.Former USC hoopster.Stands 6-feet tall.Author of a book titledLook for many more female officials in the NBA in years to come.Dee Kantner and Violet Palmer were trailblazers back in the late 1990's.But the league then suddenly steered clear of female officials over the next 15-20 years.Not anymore.NBA commish Adam Silver envisions the day when half the officials are female.Sometimes the best man for the job is a woman.And sometimes it isn't.