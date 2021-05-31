"Australia has been one of the world's Covid success stories

Just happy to be safe

But while there's division aimed at Australians outside the country, within the borders people feel comfortable with their lot.First and foremost, people say they feel relieved and grateful to be shielded from the virus."There's a lot of sympathy and real feeling for people caught up outside, and for the people who can't go to weddings and funerals overseas," says Melissa Monteiro, head of a migrant resource community centre in western Sydney."But you know, everyone ends with 'that's just how it is'. People are firstly, just grateful to be in this country and to be safe."IMAGE COPYRIGHTGETTY IMAGESimage captionAustralians overwhelmingly support the closed border as a health measureRace relations researcher Andrew Markus, an emeritus professor at the University of Monash, says most Australians also don't view the closed borders as a cultural isolation, or a "shutting yourself off from the world".Instead it's just seen as a necessary short-term health measure - an attitude adopted across the political and cultural spectrum, he says.He notes too that polling throughout the pandemic showed Australians' support for multiculturalism and globalisation remained strong - about 80% approval - despite concerns about social cohesion and a rise in hate crimes against Asian-Australians.Dr Allen says that the strong support for the government's Covid fight is understandable - particularly when it has worked.But she also says that the Australian public has been presented with no other options. The prolonged border closure and city lockdowns on single infections have all been largely uncontested policies.She says it's time now for Australia to move past such policies which she feels are rooted in fear. The country continues to face calls to bring back its own citizens."I don't think it's bad that people are afraid of Covid - we should be afraid. But we require leadership going forwards that doesn't leave people behind."