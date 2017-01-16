Australian Open selection

Re: Australian Open selection

verdasco +8 -117

Fernando dialed in, played awesome in Dubai, Joker has been on a dip last 6 months
 
Re: Australian Open selection

ao an easy handicap,, fade people like fritz who show up with no lead up since oct.
 
Re: Australian Open selection

ao an easy handicap,, fade people like fritz who show up with no lead up since oct.
I don't understand what fritz was thinking. He just doesn't seem to be all in on his career. Even though he had the earliest success of the crew, I would take tiafoe, opelka, rubin and Donaldson over him as far as future career success.
 
Re: Australian Open selection




I don't understand what fritz was thinking. He just doesn't seem to be all in on his career. Even though he had the earliest success of the crew, I would take tiafoe, opelka, rubin and Donaldson over him as far as future career success.
Took off once divorced
 
