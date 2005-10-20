Avian flu outbreak notice

Nursepinky
EOG Member
:doh1 Update: Guidelines and Recommendations
Interim Guidance about Avian Influenza A (H5N1) for U.S. Citizens Living Abroad<!-- InstanceEndEditable -->
This information is current as of today, <script type="text/javascript" language="JavaScript"><!-- var calendarDate = getCalendarDate(); var clockTime = getClockTime(); document.write(calendarDate); document.write(', '); document.write(clockTime); //--></script>October 19, 2005, 05:04:00 PM
Situation Update
As of September 22, 2005, 115 human cases of avian influenza A (H5N1) have been reported since January 2004: 91 in Vietnam, 17 in Thailand, 4 in Cambodia, and 3 in Indonesia, resulting in 59 deaths. For more information about H5N1 infections in humans and the cumulative number of cases, visit the WHO website (http://www.who.int/csr/disease/avian_influenza/en/). Outbreaks of H5N1 among poultry have also been confirmed in Cambodia, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Russia, and Kazakhstan during 2005 and in Malaysia and Laos during 2004.
For ways to prevent getting infected click: http://www.cdc.gov/travel/other/avian_flu_ig_americans_abroad_032405.htm
Interim Guidance about Avian Influenza A (H5N1) for U.S. Citizens Living Abroad<!-- InstanceEndEditable -->
This information is current as of today, <script type="text/javascript" language="JavaScript"><!-- var calendarDate = getCalendarDate(); var clockTime = getClockTime(); document.write(calendarDate); document.write(', '); document.write(clockTime); //--></script>October 19, 2005, 05:04:00 PM
Situation Update
As of September 22, 2005, 115 human cases of avian influenza A (H5N1) have been reported since January 2004: 91 in Vietnam, 17 in Thailand, 4 in Cambodia, and 3 in Indonesia, resulting in 59 deaths. For more information about H5N1 infections in humans and the cumulative number of cases, visit the WHO website (http://www.who.int/csr/disease/avian_influenza/en/). Outbreaks of H5N1 among poultry have also been confirmed in Cambodia, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Russia, and Kazakhstan during 2005 and in Malaysia and Laos during 2004.
For ways to prevent getting infected click: http://www.cdc.gov/travel/other/avian_flu_ig_americans_abroad_032405.htm