Avian flu outbreak notice

:doh1 Update: Guidelines and Recommendations
Interim Guidance about Avian Influenza A (H5N1) for U.S. Citizens Living Abroad<!-- InstanceEndEditable -->
This information is current as of today, <script type="text/javascript" language="JavaScript"><!-- var calendarDate = getCalendarDate(); var clockTime = getClockTime(); document.write(calendarDate); document.write(', '); document.write(clockTime); //--></script>October 19, 2005, 05:04:00 PM


Situation Update

As of September 22, 2005, 115 human cases of avian influenza A (H5N1) have been reported since January 2004: 91 in Vietnam, 17 in Thailand, 4 in Cambodia, and 3 in Indonesia, resulting in 59 deaths. For more information about H5N1 infections in humans and the cumulative number of cases, visit the WHO website (http://www.who.int/csr/disease/avian_influenza/en/). Outbreaks of H5N1 among poultry have also been confirmed in Cambodia, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Russia, and Kazakhstan during 2005 and in Malaysia and Laos during 2004.


For ways to prevent getting infected click: http://www.cdc.gov/travel/other/avian_flu_ig_americans_abroad_032405.htm
 
This outbreak is inevidavble. There is always some kind of crisis that causes millions of deaths and it usually happens every 25-30 years. This world is getting over populated and a disease like that help out the overpupulation. I know it's wrong to think that but many of you feel the same way.
 
exactly COCO....nature takes care of itself......It is a Horroble Cycle that noone can change or do anything about but try to control it.
 
I'll start worrying when/if it makes the leap from human to human. I'd be more concerened about taking a mandatory vaccination like they're talking about doing across the pond.
 
There's no evidence of human-to-human transimission yet. However, the fear is if H5N1 mutates, it might become more easily transferrable from human to human. I doubt that they would make the vaccination mandatory because they know there are not enough vaccine for everyone.
 
