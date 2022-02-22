Away Conference Double-Digit Dogs

X-Files
"I have discussed this in the past, but if you are not looking at conference double digit dogs then you are missing out on some easy profits.
Below is the table by year since I have been tracking in 2005. All lines are against Pinnacle opening lines and units are calculated as -110. 3 losing seasons in that time, 2020 was the worst as it is the only season to finish below 50% ATS.
DD conference dogs have been killing it this season. Regression is possibly coming since average is 53.35% and units average is 11.28. 2010 finished near the current year numbers and won close to 70 units.
total cbbyear CWin CLoss CPush Pct units
244 2022 141 96 7 59.49 35.4
447 2021 228 207 12 52.41 0.3
548 2020 264 271 13 49.35 -34.1
570 2019 301 258 11 53.85 17.2
458 2018 240 211 7 53.22 7.9
475 2017 251 213 11 54.09 16.7
494 2016 246 238 10 50.83 -15.8
463 2015 240 211 12 53.22 7.9
472 2014 244 218 10 52.81 4.2
504 2013 252 241 11 51.12 -13.1
515 2012 270 238 7 53.15 8.2
525 2011 289 225 11 56.23 41.5
481 2010 278 191 12 59.28 67.9
478 2009 255 215 8 54.26 18.5
476 2008 247 218 11 53.12 7.2
433 2007 223 200 10 52.72 3
430 2006 221 195 14 53.12 6.5
459 2005 247 203 9 54.89 23.7"
