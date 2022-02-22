Away conference double digit dogs - College Basketball | Covers I have discussed this in the past, but if you are not looking at conference double digit dogs then you are missing out o | Learn more at Covers Forum

"I have discussed this in the past, but if you are not looking at conference double digit dogs then you are missing out on some easy profits.Below is the table by year since I have been tracking in 2005. All lines are against Pinnacle opening lines and units are calculated as -110. 3 losing seasons in that time, 2020 was the worst as it is the only season to finish below 50% ATS.DD conference dogs have been killing it this season. Regression is possibly coming since average is 53.35% and units average is 11.28. 2010 finished near the current year numbers and won close to 70 units.total cbbyear CWin CLoss CPush Pct units244 2022 141 96 7 59.49 35.4447 2021 228 207 12 52.41 0.3548 2020 264 271 13 49.35 -34.1570 2019 301 258 11 53.85 17.2458 2018 240 211 7 53.22 7.9475 2017 251 213 11 54.09 16.7494 2016 246 238 10 50.83 -15.8463 2015 240 211 12 53.22 7.9472 2014 244 218 10 52.81 4.2504 2013 252 241 11 51.12 -13.1515 2012 270 238 7 53.15 8.2525 2011 289 225 11 56.23 41.5481 2010 278 191 12 59.28 67.9478 2009 255 215 8 54.26 18.5476 2008 247 218 11 53.12 7.2433 2007 223 200 10 52.72 3430 2006 221 195 14 53.12 6.5459 2005 247 203 9 54.89 23.7"