B1G football early lean

366 Northwestern -8 (BM) and over 54.



Northwestern seriously upgraded the qb position in the offseason with grad transfer Peyton Ramsey (Indiana). They also return previous starter TJ Green. HC Pat Fitzgerald recruited former Boston College OC Mike Bajakian to join him in Evanston. Bajakian runs an up tempo rushing attempt that should lead to a high number of offensive plays. Maryland has questions at qb with returning starter josh jackson upderperforming at the back half of 2019. Tualia Tagoviola could be the starting leading what should be a pass heavy offense.



Weather looks to be mid 40s and clear at kickoff



