Re: Ballwonder? $$?



Well, here's his resignation email from yesterday addressed to the powers at EOG and myself:



JK, V, and Ray,



It is at this time I must step down at EOG in my position. I have been gambling for well over 20 years and the addiction has taken its toll on myself and my family. The past few months have been increasingly difficult for what I have done to my family and myself. I have completely wiped out our savings, any money we had last month and have done this on a frequent basis. The latest incident with Ray which everyone in this email is aware of began back in July and went downhill since. If it where not Ray it would have been someone else.





My wife gave me the option of my family and children or a continued life of doing what I have done over and over. She told my children everything the other day including the debt I owe to Ray, that was not easy to swallow. She has hid my addiction from them for many years, in my heart I know she did the right thing as my kids have now begged me to stop. My wife is concerned about her safety as well as my children now at this point and she feels that someone would be coming to our home to collect on this debt, as do my children which makes matters even worse. I cannot put my family in this position anymore and have failed as a father and as a husband more times than I should have. The only way to get away from this entirely is to get away, to seperate myself from any form of gambling at all.





I apologize for giving EOG a black eye and would like to keep this private to avoid any drama on your forum. Please do not contact my home or cellular phone as it makes the situation increasingly difficult and I am at my breaking point as well is my wife. I again apologize to all of you but most important my family, hurting them and not seeing it over this amount of time has done unspeakable damage.









Matt











