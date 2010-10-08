Ballwonder? $$?

N

NES

2
PS I hate to ruin a good thread, but any tips on getting my money out of this guy before he disappears? He has been avoiding my emails and PMs since Monday.
 
pvcpipe

pvcpipe

EOG Master
Re: Ballwonder's Resignation...

Re: Ballwonder's Resignation...

NesAdvantage said:
PS I hate to ruin a good thread, but any tips on getting my money out of this guy before he disappears? He has been avoiding my emails and PMs since Monday.
Click to expand...

And boom goes the dynamite.
 
N

newport2

EOG Dedicated
Re: Ballwonder's Resignation...

Re: Ballwonder's Resignation...

NesAdvantage said:
PS I hate to ruin a good thread, but any tips on getting my money out of this guy before he disappears? He has been avoiding my emails and PMs since Monday.
Click to expand...
Can't you handle your business outside the forum? I hope you get fukn stiffed. Drama queen.
 
N

NES

2
Re: Ballwonder's Resignation...

Re: Ballwonder's Resignation...

Im not a drama queen, and honestly in my life i have only done business with about five guys off these forums in the last ten years. I like BW he is a cool guy, but if he doesnt answer my emails where else would i take it but the place where he originally solicited me?
 
N

NES

2
Re: Ballwonder's Resignation...

Re: Ballwonder's Resignation...

and Newport2, i hope your fucking house gets forclosed you sob
 
cut-paste-hero

cut-paste-hero

EOG Enthusiast
Re: Ballwonder's Resignation...

Re: Ballwonder's Resignation...

newport2 said:
Can't you handle your business outside the forum? I hope you get fukn stiffed. Drama queen.
Click to expand...

Solid post, hoping a guy gets stiffed?

WTF is wrong with you?

Let me get this right.

You hope a guy that is owed money from another guy doesn't get paid?

Talk about a piece of shit human being.
 
KingRevolver

KingRevolver

Born Rambler
Re: Ballwonder?

Re: Ballwonder?

Moved all the posts to this thread, fellas. The other thread was one of those "goodbye, good job" threads. You can battle it out here.
 
N

NES

2
Re: Ballwonder?

Re: Ballwonder?

good job? he used his mod status to gain the confidence and in turn solicite accounts from people.
 
RealSlimShady

RealSlimShady

EOG Dedicated
Re: Ballwonder's Resignation...

Re: Ballwonder's Resignation...

KingRevolver said:
You're owed too, Slimmy?

Not good. I hope the fuckin' idiot pays off his debt.
Click to expand...


Yes. There is no chance I get paid. Out of respect for EOG, I will wait a bit before posting more details. I feel embarassed to have been taken by him, but he needs to be exposed for what he is.
 
S

steak tartar

EOG Dedicated
Re: Ballwonder's Resignation...

Re: Ballwonder's Resignation...

oh and Ball doesnt have a quarter to my knowledge so getting paid may be a dicey prop
 
N

NES

2
Re: Ballwonder? $$?

you're wrong Steak, this is a gambling forum. So what did everybody have for breakfast today?
 
KingRevolver

KingRevolver

Born Rambler
Re: Ballwonder's Resignation...

Re: Ballwonder's Resignation...

RealSlimShady said:
Yes. There is no chance I get paid. Out of respect for EOG, I will wait a bit before posting more details. I feel embarassed to have been taken by him, but he needs to be exposed for what he is.
Click to expand...

100% agree.
 
S

steak tartar

EOG Dedicated
Re: Ballwonder? $$?

newport2 said:
steak, I disagree. Sometimes bookmakers and agents prey on the weak. Their greed makes for bad business decisions. Lesson learned. By the way, I despise stiffs.
Click to expand...

BW was the agent with slim and the player with nes.......hes a double dipper stiffer
 
N

NES

2
Re: Ballwonder? $$?

newport2 said:
steak, I disagree. Sometimes bookmakers and agents prey on the weak. Their greed makes for bad business decisions. Lesson learned. By the way, I despise stiffs.
Click to expand...


so what exactly are you accusing me of assface? Scouring the forums for compulsive gamblers to add to my sheet? this guy has been bugging me for an account for seven months and i finally decided to give him a chance but told him I'd have to keep him on a short leash. He paid the first week and i bumped him up a notch. He isnt in deep with me but only because im not greedy. Im not the guy you think i am, Im actually just a humble family man not a heartless vampire.
 
kidslick

kidslick

EOG Dedicated
Re: Ballwonder?

Re: Ballwonder?

BALLWONDER has always been straight up with me in the past.

I hope he did not get in over his head.

 
RealSlimShady

RealSlimShady

EOG Dedicated
Re: Ballwonder? $$?

Yeah, been stiffed twice now at EOG. First by The Shrink and now by BallWonder. But this is worse, because BW is just an outright crook while the $ with The Shrink was a figure we carried for a few months. In spite of the sums involved being very big, I am glad that the connections I got through this site have made me more $ than I have been stiffed for. I shoulve listened to poster, The Devil, to beware of doing business with anyone on the forums!
 
N

NES

2
Re: Ballwonder? $$?

to call someone an assface? yes, i am but if it offends you i will rephrase.

What exactly are you accussing me of Pumpkin?
 
N

NES

2
Re: Ballwonder? $$?

you start by saying you hope i get stiffed, then you called me a greedy person that preys on the weak. Something tells me you arent that bold off the forums either.
 
G

Good grief

EOG Senior Member
Re: Ballwonder? $$?

Sounds like a simple situation of someone getting in over their head. Who here hasn't been there? I know I have.

What separates the men from the boys is who makes it right and who doesn't. I would work a 2nd job to pay off a gambling debt if I had to.

Good grief, what a mess.
 
N

NES

2
Re: Ballwonder? $$?

I'd atleast answer a gd email, and take the time to atleast fabricate a story
 
RealSlimShady

RealSlimShady

EOG Dedicated
Re: Ballwonder? $$?

Well, here's his resignation email from yesterday addressed to the powers at EOG and myself:

JK, V, and Ray,

It is at this time I must step down at EOG in my position. I have been gambling for well over 20 years and the addiction has taken its toll on myself and my family. The past few months have been increasingly difficult for what I have done to my family and myself. I have completely wiped out our savings, any money we had last month and have done this on a frequent basis. The latest incident with Ray which everyone in this email is aware of began back in July and went downhill since. If it where not Ray it would have been someone else.


My wife gave me the option of my family and children or a continued life of doing what I have done over and over. She told my children everything the other day including the debt I owe to Ray, that was not easy to swallow. She has hid my addiction from them for many years, in my heart I know she did the right thing as my kids have now begged me to stop. My wife is concerned about her safety as well as my children now at this point and she feels that someone would be coming to our home to collect on this debt, as do my children which makes matters even worse. I cannot put my family in this position anymore and have failed as a father and as a husband more times than I should have. The only way to get away from this entirely is to get away, to seperate myself from any form of gambling at all.


I apologize for giving EOG a black eye and would like to keep this private to avoid any drama on your forum. Please do not contact my home or cellular phone as it makes the situation increasingly difficult and I am at my breaking point as well is my wife. I again apologize to all of you but most important my family, hurting them and not seeing it over this amount of time has done unspeakable damage.




Matt





 
RealSlimShady

RealSlimShady

EOG Dedicated
Re: Ballwonder? $$?

I thought he was someone who just got in over his head, but am starting to think he is more of a plain crook. I'm not sure and it doesnt really matter at this point. He made up too many lies(which I wont post here) and has told me his house is now in forclosure or behind in payments. If so, good for him....LOL! I will take my lumps and move on......but outside of the people I already do business with here, I will listen to The Devil and trust no one. ;)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top