Bally's Casino in Downtown Chicago

mrbowling300
Looks like casino gambling will be arriving in downtown Chicago later this summer for the first time.
Bally's is building a new $1.7 billion complex in River West (Chicago Ave and Halstead Street).
https://casinos.ballys.com/chicago/
https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-casino-ballys-bally-renderings/13237675/
It will take about 3-4 years to build the complex.
Meanwhile, they are setting up shop in a temporary location in River North on Wabash between Ohio and Ontario at the old Medinah Temple, which happens to be only 1 block away from where my condo (2nd home) is in Chicago. The temporary casino will house 750 slot machines, 75 tables, and a high roller floor. They say this should be operational later this summer.
https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-casino-ballys-bally-medinah-temple/13385174/
I'm only concerned about increased traffic, crowding and of course the criminal element around there, as it is very close to me.
