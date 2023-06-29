Bally's Casino in Downtown Chicago

Looks like casino gambling will be arriving in downtown Chicago later this summer for the first time.

Bally's is building a new $1.7 billion complex in River West (Chicago Ave and Halstead Street).

https://casinos.ballys.com/chicago/

https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-casino-ballys-bally-renderings/13237675/

It will take about 3-4 years to build the complex.

Meanwhile, they are setting up shop in a temporary location in River North on Wabash between Ohio and Ontario at the old Medinah Temple, which happens to be only 1 block away from where my condo (2nd home) is in Chicago. The temporary casino will house 750 slot machines, 75 tables, and a high roller floor. They say this should be operational later this summer.

https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-casino-ballys-bally-medinah-temple/13385174/

I'm only concerned about increased traffic, crowding and of course the criminal element around there, as it is very close to me.
 
Nothing I've seen indicates a sportsbook at the temporary location. I'm thinking they are limited to only so much space at this temporary site that they will not have one. However, as sports betting is legalized in Illinois, I imagine they will have kiosks in the temporary casino. I imagine when the permanent one is built, they will have a physical sportsbook.
 
I just walked through the Ballys casino for the first time this afternoon.

Opening day was Saturday, Sept 8, and is the first and only casino within the city limits of Chicago.

The building is located on Wabash between Ontario and Ohio in the former Medinah Temple.

Three floors of gaming space, non-smoking, place smells brand new. Not many people in there at the noon hour.

Blackjack is 3:2, $25 table minimums, for the record, roulette still has two green spots.

Sportsbook is opening in about 3 weeks.

Walk Through Video #1

Walk Through Video #2

Ballys Casino Building in Chicago

Sportsbook Window

Three Levels of the Chicago Casino
 
I like the idea of the Tri State Triangle (I'm patenting it): Rivers, Points Bet at the Prospect Heights OTB, then Circa up in Waukegan.
 
