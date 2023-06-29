Bally's Casino in Downtown Chicago

Looks like casino gambling will be arriving in downtown Chicago later this summer for the first time.Bally's is building a new $1.7 billion complex in River West (Chicago Ave and Halstead Street).It will take about 3-4 years to build the complex.Meanwhile, they are setting up shop in a temporary location in River North on Wabash between Ohio and Ontario at the old Medinah Temple, which happens to be only 1 block away from where my condo (2nd home) is in Chicago. The temporary casino will house 750 slot machines, 75 tables, and a high roller floor. They say this should be operational later this summer.I'm only concerned about increased traffic, crowding and of course the criminal element around there, as it is very close to me.