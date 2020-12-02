Balt/Pitt

I'm surprised not more attention on here on this game, but I guess people are just skeptical the game gets played. We know about the Ravens missing, but the Steelers have a few out, including RB Conner and now starting center Pouncey. If Tomlin feels he has the upper hand, and based on the spread, one would think he feels that way, he will sit on the ball after getting a lead. I'm not sure what we get out of RG3. What a great year he had......in 2012. He hasn't had much activity in recent years. Do the Steelers put 8 in a box and dare RG3 to throw? I probably would, considering how Baltimore shredded them on the ground several weeks ago.
 
I took shot at Balt +10.5. That's a lot of points in NFL
Agreed. I'm taking Pittsburgh Under 27 as I think that's a lot of points, as well. With Balt having several key receivers out, I think we see them to try and establish the run, and they ran very well against the Steelers in the earlier meeting. But with the quick turnaround, I believe both coaches would love to keep the clock moving, and keep the plays from scrimmage, at a minimum.
 
When the game was first scheduled I was on the Ravens +4.5, now with Covid running rampant and the game being moved several times, I'm not touching it, I honestly have no idea what to expect
 
