Baltimore/Tennessee

So in the past year, they've met twice. Tennessee won both times, and Henry dominated the Ravens D. Doesn't Baltimore HAVE to put 7-8 in the box to stop Henry and dare Tannehill to beat them? I would be inclined to bet Over on Tannehill pass attempts. As for the Ravens O, they are much better at run blocking than pass blocking. They are great at jumping on a weaker team and running all over them and Lamar throws much better when the other D fears him running. When they trail? We know he's not a dropback passer. The Titans adjusted well to Lamar running; they were torched for 143 yards on 20 attempts by Jackson in the playoffs last year, but held him to just 51 on 13 carries earlier this season. In that playoff game last year, Jackson not only had 20 carries but 59 pass attempts. I'd be inclined to go under on JJ Dobbins' rush yards (Bovada listed at 70 1/2). Jackson has to have a big game running for Balt to win; Dobbins likely to split some carries with Gus Edwards. And if Balt is behind, it will mean more pass attempts for Lamar.



Tenn has been a dominant Over team; they can make any game go over. But can you bet over 54 1/2 when the projected pass attempts by both QBs figures to be under 60? I don't think I can.