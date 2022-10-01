Bama Bummer

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
railbird said:
yes, his type is a dime a dozen, who cant throw bubble screens behind an nfl offensive line
Click to expand...


True...they have another Jalen. Saben was quoted as saying this guy is as good as the other Jalen
they had. Which means his passing is suspect. lol
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
A 5 Star replaces a 5 Star, but you can't lose a Heisman winner and not feel it.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
I love Saban's post game interviews on the field. There's always a question that irritates him and he goes off.

Green pea reporter asks about the QB situation, and immediately Saban barks back...'what about how the team played?' 😅
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Heim said:
I love Saban's post game interviews on the field. There's always a question that irritates him and he goes off.

Green pea reporter asks about the QB situation, and immediately Saban barks back...'what about how the team played?' 😅
Click to expand...

Nick Saban is college football's version of the NFL's Bill Belichick.

Seventy years of age and cranky.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
CBS gal handled it well without being flustered....'tell us about the team effort ' 👏👏
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Valuist said:
Saban learned from BB when they were on Browns staff.
Click to expand...


Very Good Friends To This Day.

Saban Was Belichick's DC at Cleveland.

Never Drafts A Alabama Prospect Without Consulting Saban.

Has 6 Of Them On The Roster.

What Did Belichick Tell The Media Multiple Times, When Asked About Mac Jones's Prognosis ?

Day To Day.

A Week Later, What Did Saban Tell The Media, When Asked About Bryce Young's Prognosis ?

Day To Day.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top