Bama Bummer

yes, his type is a dime a dozen, who cant throw bubble screens behind an nfl offensive line
current mater dei qb, rollo said is better than bryceA 5 Star replaces a 5 Star, but you can't lose a Heisman winner and not feel it.
A 5 Star replaces a 5 Star, but you can't lose a Heisman winner and not feel it.
I love Saban's post game interviews on the field. There's always a question that irritates him and he goes off.
Green pea reporter asks about the QB situation, and immediately Saban barks back...'what about how the team played?'
saban a ceo, bellicheck more of a coachNick Saban is college football's version of the NFL's Bill Belichick.
Seventy years of age and cranky.
Saban learned from BB when they were on Browns staff.Nick Saban is college football's version of the NFL's Bill Belichick.
Seventy years of age and cranky.
Saban learned from BB when they were on Browns staff.
Bama Has No Wideouts, That Are Future NFL Draft Picks.
Their # 1 Problem.