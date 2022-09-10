Bama/Texas 2nd half UNDER

Played 30.5 -105



First time in what seems like a long time where Bama has very little on the outside that scares anyone. Gibbs no doubt one of the best in the country, but Bama's WR core is pretty average.



So long as Texas is in this game, and with their backup QB, they will play conservative. I see a similar 20ish point 2nd half on a quick 2nd half.